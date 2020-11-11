Race for MO House 135 seat moves to recount

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The race for Missouri House District 135 will need a recount, confirms Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

On election night, there was a 34-vote difference in the race between incumbent Steve Helms (R-Springfield) and Democrat Betsy Fogle, with Fogle in the lead.

“I had some concern about that,” said Schoeller. “Because I know the history of that particular seat, and just knowing the candidates, I knew that was a possibility and I really wanted to be wrong. However, we certainly knew there was a potential.”

However, on Tuesday, election judges finished approving and counting provisional ballots, adding both absentee ballots that arrived last week before or on election day and military and overseas ballots, confirming the need for a recount in that district.

On Tuesday, Fogle lead with 8,548 votes, Helms with 8,468 votes, Green Party Candidate Vicke Kepling with 694 and 22 write-in. That leaves just an 80-vote, or a .45% difference between Fogle and Helms.

State regulations require an automatic recount when the difference in a race is equal to, or less than 0.5%.

The recount will happen manually on Thursday and Friday with bipartisan election judges.

Schoeller welcomes anyone to observe the process.

“That’s what brings faith is transparency and openness,” Schoeller said. “We want people to know they can come and see everything that happens and that way, when we certify it, there’s no question that the outcome is validating what the voters cast on their ballot on election day.”

Schoeller said he has never had a recount change the result of a race in his time as Greene County clerk.

Ozarks First also asked Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller for reaction to the claim of ballot-dumping: