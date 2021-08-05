Quilters in Branson gift veterans with special quilts to honor their service

BRANSON, Mo. – The Table Rock Quilts of Honor presented veterans with special quilts to thank them for their service.

Quilts are made by several volunteers and are meant to show appreciation to veterans and honor their service in defense of American freedom.

This is the 6th time the Table Rock chapter has gifted quilts to veterans at the Mid-town Café.

“Quilts of Honor is a non-profit organization. We have volunteer men and women that create quilts to present to our veterans and thank them for their service and just acknowledge them for all they have done for us to keep our freedoms free,” says Betty Thomas, Quilts of Honor member.

So far, over 700 veterans have received a quilt.