Quantum Fiber Internet available to 30,000 homes and small businesses

SPRINGFIELD – The city of Springfield has been working on getting faster internet with the installment of Quantum Fiber Internet.

Thirty-thousand homes and small businesses in the north, east-central, and west-central Springfield have the option of using Quantum fiber internet.

“This is the first time so many addresses will have fiber enabled, fiber enabled internet connections straight to their homes,” Steve Kirks, Fiber Markets for Quantum Fiber Senior Manager for Springfield, says.

The goal is to make fiber internet available to115,000 homes and small businesses by 2022. Quantum, formerly known as CenturyLink, has a partnership with Springfield city utilities and Springnet to install fiber internet. Springfield is the first city in which Quantum has rolled out fiber internet.

“We’ve partnered with them for the last year and a half to enable these areas,” Kirks said.

Fiber helps boost the internet speed to 940 megabits per second.

The connection comes from an underground connection point or a pole above. The installation takes about 30 minutes to an hour.

Quantum expanded its installation time frame due to the high demand for fiber internet.

“It’s a fiber optic cable that goes straight to someone’s house,” Kirks said. “We work with the customer to connect through their house to a specialized box which then goes to a Wi-Fi 6 router. The technician comes into the home, configures the Wi-Fi as needed, does some testing, and then he’s on his way.”

The next area that will get fiber internet is southwest Springfield. Pre-sale appointments start next week.

You can check to see if your area has Quantum Fiber Internet by clicking the link.