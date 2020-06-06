Puppy now safe from an abusive situation and at the Waynesville Animal Shelter

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Waynesville animal shelter posted on Facebook photos of a malnourished puppy they have rescued with a story told from the 5-month-old pit bull’s point of view on June 5.

The dog, who is named Poppy, was brought to the shelter in a milk crate by her previous owners.

The story describes Poppy’s smell of feces and urine being “much too unbearable for anyone to touch.”

Poppy’s owner, according to the shelter, started treating Poppy poorly once her owner got a newborn baby.

The puppy was alledgedly kept in a kennel for weeks without food or water and never let out.

The shelter says now that Poppy is with them, she is loved on, and loves to be scratched right above the tail.

Poppy is now being cared for and needs to gain a little more weight before she can be adopted.

The Facebook post says people can donate to Poppy to help her get healthier. The shelter is asking for sweaters and shirts since she gets cold easily or canned pumpkin. Treats can be donated, but Poppy cannot eat them right now in her current state.

Since their Facebook post yesterday, the shelter has received many donations and has posted updates of Poppy’s recovery process.