Puppies fighting parvo virus at local animal rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local animal rescue organization needs help finding homes for over a dozen unwanted, dumped and surrendered dogs with parvo.

Rescue One Veterinarian Dr. Kelsey Keisker believes once people started going back to work after quarantine, they may not have realized how much work it takes to care for a dog.

“That is the scare, that once people get back into the real world and back to the job and all that, they’re going to realize oh it’s a lot, a dog has to have walks, it has to have playtime, it has to have energy release,” said Keisker. “Otherwise, they’re going to become destructive.”

Keisker says the parvo virus affects the dog’s intestines. If parvo goes untreated, it can be deadly.

“Basically wreaks havoc,” said Keisker. “It affects their absorption of nutrients and it affects their ability to hold onto water.”

Vet tech Sherri Jones says parvo doesn’t just disappear from the environment.

“Parvo does stay in the environment for six months up to a year,” said Jones.

Keisker says the parvo treatment process usually takes around a week or two and makes the dog have very low energy.

“Majority of dogs survive,” said Keisker. “However, there is a hefty percentage that don’t.”

All of the dogs who survive parvo will go up for adoption after their recovery.

“You would go onto rescueonespringfield.com and fill out an application, once we get your application, it goes through an approval process, you would be able to meet the dog, take the dog into your home for a seven-day trial, and then if it’s a good fit, you can officially adopt the dog,” said Jones.

Rescue One does have a straight adoption fee. Any dog under the age of seven is $150, any dog over seven is $75.