Pulaski school buses get Wi-Fi in order to do homework while riding

Local News

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — One school district in Arkansas is getting creative by giving kids a chance to use time on the bus to do homework.

It’s happening in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

The school-district used grant money to buy 20 routers that provide wi-fi access on school buses.

Students say it helps them make the most of their time on the bus.

It’s especially helpful for kids who don’t have reliable internet access at home.

Charles Anderson, the operations specialist for Pulaski County Schools, shared the difference he hopes to see.

“How does it affect the students? Is it helping them with their homework, with their assignments and if their numbers are up, the percentage, then I’m pretty sure they’re going to have more.”

Some students who ride the bus are on board for as long as 45 minutes.

The district has filters set up on the routers, to block dangerous content from students on the bus.

