WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Benjamin Matrow, of Crocker, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for first-degree statutory sodomy.

Matrow pleaded guilty to one count of statutory sodomy in the first degree with a victim under the age of 14 years. In addition to the 25-year sentence, Matrow will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“I am pleased that the Court sent a strong message that those who target our youngest victims will pay a high price for their criminal acts,” said Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman in a news release. “I commend Detective Brickner from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Kids Harbor, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sherrie Hamner for their hard work in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”