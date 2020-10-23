Pulaski County man sentenced three life sentences for murder, criminal action

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Devil’s Elbow will serve three life sentences plus an additional 90 years for murdering two people back in 2018.

Richard Taylor, 46, was found guilty for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

“I am very pleased with the sentence in this case,” said Kevin Hillman, a prosecuting attorney. “Although no sentence could ever adequately right the wrongs that were done in this case, I am pleased that Mr. Taylor will never be released to harm anyone else ever again.”

Taylor shot four people on Jan. 11, 2018, over payment for heroin. Victims Sherry Gann and Jonathan Graham died from their injuries, Cassandra Gann and David Reeves survived the shooting and were able to testify.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Cassandra suffered serious injuries from the shooting and has since passed away.

“I would like to personally acknowledge the bravery of Cassandra Gann, who identified Mr. Taylor the day after this crime while in ICU and had the strength to testify from a hospital bed against Mr. Taylor,” said Hillman. “It saddened me to learn that she passed away after the trial, which only added to the tragedy of this case.”

In addition to being found guilty at the trial, the Prosecutor’s Office said Taylor was sentenced to 15 years for pleading guilty to one count of delivery of heroin and one count of delivery of fentanyl. Taylor has a prior conviction for murder in Cook County, Illinois from 1992