Pulaski County man found guilty for killing a kitten in 2019

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo- After a two-day trial, a Pulaski County man was found guilty of killing his neighbor’s children’s kitten in 2019.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman announced that Marcus Lavender, of St. Robert, was found guilty of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree child endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

These charges emerged after an incident in June 2019 on Harvey Drive of Hwy 28. Hillman says the incident happened after Lavender accidentally killed his neighbor’s children’s kitten. The neighbor confronted Lavender about the dead kitten. Lavender then became angry and pulled a 9mm handgun out and began to shoot at his neighbors and children. One of the bullets hit the neighbor in the leg sending him to the hospital. None of the children were hit by the bullets.

According to a press release, Lavender was on probation for unlawful use of a weapon at the time of the offense.

Lavender is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15, 2021.