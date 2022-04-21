PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– Reports of a man striking at cars with a shovel ended in a police confrontation and one arrest.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of the man with a shovel at Holiday Lane off of Highway Y at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. One report said the man entered the road and purposely struck their vehicle with his shovel.

Authorities said the man was located walking in the middle of a highway, ignoring verbal commands and walking in what police said was an aggressive manner towards a responding deputy.

The man is described to have been carrying a shovel, pickaxe and a hammer. As the man approached the deputy, a taser was deployed but police said it was ineffective. A struggle ensued in which OC spray, or pepper spray, was deployed and was effective but did not stop the man from reaching for his tools during the struggle.

Another taser was deployed, two more deputies arrived and the man was placed in handcuffs.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said one of the responding deputies received injuries during the struggle but is expected to return to duty.

Authorities said they attempted to give medical attention to the man but he was deemed too violent and combative and was transported to Pulaski County Jail. After arriving at the jail, medical attention was provided and he was transported to receive further medical evaluation.

The motive of the suspect is still unknown. His identity has not yet been released as charges have not yet been pressed.