Pulaski County Health Center informs community of two more COVID-19 cases, potential exposure

PULASKI, Mo.– Pulaski County Health Center announces a potential COVID-19 exposure in the community.

The Health Center said individuals who attended these locations on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor themselves for symptoms. This case was a household member of the first case.

HERE ARE THE LOCATIONS:

On Monday, March 9, Richland Town and Country Supermarket in the Morning.

On Tuesday, March 10, After 10 a.m. The Swedeborg School Poling area. This person voted on this date.

On Thursday, March 12, Crocker Town and Country Supermarket in the morning

On Friday, March 13, the Lebanon Hospital Radiology Department. After 2:00pm

On Monday, March 16, Laquey School district Meetings and Discussions.

On Tuesday, March 17, the General Leonard Wood Community Army Hospital. Emergency Room After 6 p.m.

The Pulaski County Health Center also announced the third and fourth confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Health Center is working to notify any close contacts.