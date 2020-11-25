Pulaski County deputies ask for help searching for suspect

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to help them find a person of interest.

Emanuel Bradford is wanted by the police in reference to a shooting that happened in southwest Pulaski County on Monday, Nov. 23.

KOLR10 reported on a man found in Pulaski County with gunshot wounds on Nov. 23, that story can be found below.

Deputies said Bradford is known to frequent the Waynesville area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-6196.