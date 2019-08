WAYNESVILLE, MO.– Police identify the suspect believed to be responsible for beating another man to death in Waynesville.

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney has charged Anthony Olden with murder in the second degree in relation to the death of Shawn Raines.

It happened early Monday morning at a home on Fleetwood Dr.



The probable cause statement says Olden admitted to headbutting, punching and stomping Raines.



Olden is currently in custody at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of posting bond.