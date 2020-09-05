Public school district providing free meals to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students in several area schools can now get free meals thanks to grants from the USDA.

Springfield Public Schools says breakfast and lunch will be free to all students, regardless of their free or reduced meal status, starting Sept. 8.

This program runs through the end of the year or when the money runs out.

For fully virtual students, families can pick up meals to take home from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Students are allowed to take home meals for days they are not in the classroom.