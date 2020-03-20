Public prohibited from Officer Christopher Walsh’s burial ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department announced that the public is no longer allowed to attend Officer Christopher Walsh’s funeral.

The department said in a release that the public is encouraged to pay their respects and honor Officer Walsh by viewing the procession as Officer Walsh’s body is transported to Rivermonte Memorial Gardens at 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave.

The procession will start around 2:30 p.m. and will travel on Battlefield RD from Kansas Expressway to S. Lone Pine.

The Springfield Police department will be live streaming the ceremony on their Facebook page.