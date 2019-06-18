Public meeting on the final phase of 65 Highway

SPRINGFIELD, MO.– The final phase to rebuild 65 Highway will have a significant impact on Springfield traffic for several days.

A public meeting will be held on June 20 to discuss the rebuilding plans on 65 Highway between Sunshine and U.S. Route 60. The project could impact traffic for up to 35 days between August and September.

The meeting will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the Springfield Fire Station #12 located at 2455 S. Blackman Road.

The meeting will focus on the construction schedule, traffic impacts, and they will answer any questions the community has. Those who can not attend can visit www.modot.org/southwest for an online public meeting.

