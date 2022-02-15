SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Council is expected to hold a public hearing about the Brody Corners project.

On February 22nd at 6:30 p.m., City Council will be inviting the public to discuss a special ordinance to create a tax increment financing (TIF) plan to pave the way for the redevelopment of a blighted 28-acre tract at the northwest corner of West Sunshine Street and James River Freeway. The proposed project, called Brody Corners, will be a $27 million retail, restaurant, and office development. However, the property has been described as unsafe and unsanitary.

TIF allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and other improvements up-front, earning back the money through tax revenue on money spent at the development.

“This project is structured as a “pay as you go” TIF, meaning the City will not issue bonds for the project,” said Economic Development Director Sarah Kerner in a news release. “The developer will pay for the public improvements upfront and be reimbursed over time as TIF revenues are generated by new construction and sales occurring within the TIF area. If the developer fails to generate a sufficient incremental increase in taxes to be fully reimbursed within the 23-year life of the TIF, the City has no financial obligation to repay the cost of the public improvements.”

If approved, the Brody Corners TIF will capture 75% of new real property taxes and 50% of new sales taxes. Meanwhile, 25% of new real property taxes and 50% of new sales taxes will provide immediate benefits to the Springfield Public School District, the City, Greene County, Ozarks Technical Community College, and the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

According to the City of Springfield’s news release, if the property remains undeveloped, total tax revenues from this property for the City, Greene County, school district, OTC, and the library for the next 23 years are projected to be $287,713. If the property is redeveloped according to the Brody Corners TIF Plan, total tax revenues generated by the development for City, county, school district, OTC, and the library for the next 23 years are projected to be $4,844,608.

Springfield’s TIF Commission recommended City Council adopt the TIF and redevelopment plan earlier this month.

The public hearing for Brody Corners TIF plan is on February 22nd at 6:30 p.m. You can also watch the meeting live at cityview.springfieldmo.gov.