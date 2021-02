SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College of the Ozarks is honoring the Springfield-Greene County Health director Clay Goddard by setting up the Clay Goddard Fund for Public Health.

Clay Goddard is an incredible leader and an amazing friend. During the darkest of times, he kept a level head, a sense of humor and he always exhibited a true sense of collaboration. I thank him for valuing the importance of communication and transparency. — Cora Scott (@CoraJScott) February 23, 2021

Cora Scott, the director of Public Information & Civic Engagement, tweeted on Twitter about the announcement at Clay Goddard’s last Springfield City Council meeting before his retirement.

Scenes from a poignant moment. pic.twitter.com/577xSyEkDz — Cora Scott (@CoraJScott) February 23, 2021

Scott said Goddard received a standing ovation and the fund is to honor his service during the COVID-19 pandemic.