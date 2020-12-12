PS5, Xbox Series X hard to find in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The owner of a local electronics retailer says even his store going to great lengths to try and find the next-gen consoles.

One of the hottest gift items this year is almost impossible to find right now in Springfield, and everywhere else for that matter.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S were just released in the last few weeks, but many places are already sold out.

If someone on your Christmas list is wanting one of the next-generation consoles, it may be a while before you can find one in stores.

Wyatt Wheeler is one of the lucky ones. He was able to secure a new Xbox Series X right when they were available, but it took some work.

“I knew that 8pm, night before Thanksgiving was Walmart’s big release. We made sure we were at the parent’s house by 7:30 to get ready, and the refreshing began at about 7:58. Two monitors, a couple browsers open, and my brother refreshing. That was a fun night,” says Wheeler.

That’s what it takes to get your hands on the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. President/CEO of Entertainment and Vintage Stock Rodney Spriggs says it’s been just as tough for them as a retailer to keep the next generation consoles in-stock.

“Anybody that could get these you would sell out of them immediately,” says Spriggs. “We’re paying higher than retail to try and buy them, and we’re not having any luck trying to buy them anybody hardly at all either. Our wait lists are huge on this. It’s massive. I mean, hundreds.”

Spriggs says the holiday demand is a factor, but so is the pandemic.

“You mix in COVID, and shutdowns in production and distribution and things like that, because these things are made up of a lot of parts, that makes it even worse,” Spriggs explains.

For now, he says they’re going to be hard to find in retail stores at their standard $500 price, but if you’re desperate…

“There is the option of auction sites like eBay and things like that. It’s very expensive,” says Spriggs.

Some of those prices are nearly double what they actually cost, so for now, finding a new console could be rare.

Spriggs estimates it could take 3-6 months for the demand to cool down, and for consoles to be available regularly in stores.