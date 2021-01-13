Protests in Missouri outside of Josh Hawley offices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Demonstrations took place across Missouri at some of Senator Josh Hawley’s offices on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

A protest was planned outside of Hawley’s Springfield office at 4 p.m., but nobody showed up.

People gathered outside his offices in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia to send one simple message: Josh Hawley should resign.

“I would like to see Josh Hawley resign, or I would like to see him removed from office, or at best, at least have him censored,” said Chuck Stone, with veterans for peace. “He is just as clear a present danger to the rest of the country as president trump is,”

Protesters came out for two reasons.

They say Hawley sided with rioters and supported to contest the presidential election results.

“My senator Josh Hawley supports using violence to preserve the rules of privileged white men over all other kinds of people. And I cannot let that stand,” said a protester in Columbia, “my senator Josh Hawley encouraged a violent attack on our nation’s capitol building designed to prevent the democratic transition of power.”

But Hawley defends his actions in an op-ed piece released today on Southeast Missourian, saying in summary.

“Missourians want congress to take action to see that our elections are fair. They have a right to be heard in congress, and it is my duty to speak on their behalf. He objected to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes Because the state’s constitution prohibits most mail-in voting and the state supreme court changed when the ballots can be returned. Some wondered why I continued my objection after the violence at the capitol. Simple, I will not bow to a lawless mob.”

