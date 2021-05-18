Protests at Springfield school board over diversity training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dozens of people joined together outside the Kraft Administration Building in Springfield protesting Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.

Springfield Public Schools said they don’t have plans to add CRT in the school curriculum or teacher training. However, protesters said they have proof that states otherwise.

Doctor Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, an assistant professor of sociology at Missouri State University, Does not consider himself a critical race theorist but has studied the theory.

“A critical race theorist will point out the fact that at its founding, the United States was based on policies and laws that made people of color less human,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

Individuals at the protest believe CRT is rewriting Americal history and shames white students for actions in the past.

“What it does is it puts people in groups of people, on their skin color, and it gives them characteristics based on their skin color,” said David Nokes, a retired Springfield Police officer.

Stephen Hall, with Springfield Public Schools, responded to the claims:

“I believe that that is a word that is being used as an umbrella term all across the country right now, to apply to anything related to equity and diversity work,” said Hall. “And I think there’s a great deal of misunderstanding regarding what that is. But what I can assure you, is it has nothing to do with the training that we are talking about, which is for staff only. This is not curriculum designed for students.”

Watch the full interviews with the people involved in this story below: