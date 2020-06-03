Protesters take moment of silence for George Floyd outside Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over 50 protesters gathered in downtown Springfield on Wednesday June 3 to voice their opinions on police brutality.

They started at the square and made their way to the Springfield Police Department. There, they sat, chanted “Black Lives Matter” among other phrases, and took a moment of silence for George Floyd.

A couple of officers went outside to talk to some protesters. It is unclear what they said, but no arrests were made. Protesters then made their way to the Greene County courthouse.

Springfield Police released the following statement, “We appreciate their cooperation with officers and understand their desire to have their voices heard.”- Jasmine Bailey, SPD Public Information Officer