Protesters take moment of silence for George Floyd outside Springfield Police Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over 50 protesters gathered in downtown Springfield on Wednesday June 3 to voice their opinions on police brutality.

They started at the square and made their way to the Springfield Police Department. There, they sat, chanted “Black Lives Matter” among other phrases, and took a moment of silence for George Floyd.

A couple of officers went outside to talk to some protesters. It is unclear what they said, but no arrests were made. Protesters then made their way to the Greene County courthouse.

Springfield Police released the following statement, “We appreciate their cooperation with officers and understand their desire to have their voices heard.”- Jasmine Bailey, SPD Public Information Officer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now