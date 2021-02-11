Protecting yourself, pets from coyotes during mating season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Individuals living in neighborhoods could be seeing coyotes in their backyards looking for food.

With cold weather and icy conditions, coyotes are more likely to become more aggressive with their food search. The weather forecast is showing some snow and cold temperatures in the future.

The weather partnered with February and March being the peak of coyote mating season could add to the aggressiveness of the animals.

“Coyotes are more active at night, so if you are concerned about your pets, don’t leave them out overnight or at least leave them a way to get in,” says Francis Skalicky, the metro media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Maybe leave your garage just a little bit up just keep an eye on your pets.”

There are some ways to scare coyotes off if you see them around your property.

“If you see a coyote in a rural area, there are hunting options you can take,” said Skalicky. “If you are in an urban area or even a rural area, but you don’t take the hunting option, there are things you can do to scare it away: Just make noises, let it be known that it is not welcomed there and if there are enough other areas where it can hunt, it will probably move on.”

Skalicky said be sure to secure your trash cans and pet food dishes to discourage the coyotes from coming on your property.