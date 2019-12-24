Protecting your pets from Christmas decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While you are celebrating this week remember some things you enjoy over the holidays are not safe for your pets.

Here’s a shortlist from the humane society of things to keep away from your pets.

Wrapped gifts filled with food

Snow globes

Some foods like chocolate, uncooked poultry, bread dough, and alcohol

Salt used to melt ice can hurt your pet’s feet

Homemade play dough

Ornaments that hang low on trees

Poinsettias can make animals sick if eaten.

Tree preservatives

And remember for new years next week, fireworks can scare animals.