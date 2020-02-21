Proposed bill requires armed officer at every Missouri public school

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A proposed mandate being considered right now by the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee to put one armed officer at every public school building in Missouri.

It would have retired police officers, educators, military members or veterans, or volunteers serve in paid or unpaid roles.

Each officer would be required to complete training.

Missourinet reports the legislation would put an administrator’s or employee’s job in jeopardy if they fail to ensure that an armed officer is on duty.

The state has 518 public school districts and about 24 hundred school buildings.

The committee has not yet voted on House Bill 19-61, also known as the ‘Keep Our Kids Safe Act.’