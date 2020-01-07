Proposal made to allow gambling along Lake of The Ozarks

Mo. — A Missouri legislator wants to allow riverboat gambling along Lake of The Ozarks in Mid-Missouri

This according to MissouriNet.

State Representative Rocky Miller is proposing that Missouri voters should decide whether or not casinos are allowed on the Osage River.

This would require a constitutional change as current laws only allow riverboat gambling on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

Plus, the current law only allows the licensing of 13 casinos which have all been claimed.

Rep. Miller pre-filed this bill on Friday.

