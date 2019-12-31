Property taxes are due at midnight, December 31

Mo. — As you’re getting ready for new year’s celebrations tonight, don’t forget your property taxes are due today.

If you don’t pay your bill on time, you could receive late fees.

And if you forgot to pay your property taxes in person today, don’t worry, you can still make your payment online.

Just go to greenecountymo.com/collector.

In the top left corner click on ‘pay taxes.’

From there you can pay with an e-check or, for a small fee, you can pay with a credit or debit card.

You can make your property tax payment online until midnight tonight.

The website will ask for your tax ID and pin, which can be found on your mailed statement.

We spoke with the Greene County Collector’s Office on the phone earlier and it recommended not waiting until 11:45 tonight to pay your bill.