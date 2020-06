TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– A propane truck overturned in Taney County Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Officials say the incident is under control and there is no danger to the public.

Western Taney County Assistant Fire Chief James Lannan says the leak has been plugged. It was a valve that was hit and then filled with debris, and they will not need to pump out propane.

Branson Fire Rescue assisted Western Taney County Fire District in a joint effort.