Propane explosion originated from 10,000 small tanks, Marshfield fire chief says

MARSHFIELD, Mo.- Marshfield Fire Protection District Chief Michael Taylor says the massive propane fire Thursday afternoon originated from smaller tanks.

During an interview Friday morning, Chief Taylor says authorities still do not know the cause of the fire but know where it originated.

“When we arrived, there were around an estimated 10,000 small 20-pound propane tanks on fire that were going airborne as they exploded, creating a public hazard and hazard to the buildings and community around,” says Taylor.

He says the tanks were located outside the facility. The fire grew to burn some tractor trailers and started burning the exterior of the plant. The fire never got into the building itself. Chief Taylor says crews tried to control the fire to not hit a 33,000-gallon tank of propane on the property.

Chief Taylor says none of his crew were injured, but one person from the plant was taken to a Springfield hospital.

Crews responded to the plant around 4:45 p.m. and left around 11 p.m.

Chief Taylor tells Ozarks First that the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Transportation, and U.S. Homeland Security are all investigating the incident along with state fire officials.

“Everything that we dealt with was propane with the exception of a small amount of plastic that burned. DNR is coming to look at that, but I don’t believe there’s going to be any environmental concerns with this fire,” says Taylor.