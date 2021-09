PROGRAMMING NOTE: Children’s shows scheduled for 9/11 to air this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Saturday morning children’s show episodes that were preempted last Saturday due to over coverage of the 9/11 Anniversary, will air this coming weekend.

Below are the episodes and when they will air:

The September 11 episode of “Hope In The Wild” will air on Sunday, September 19 at 6 am.

The September 11 episode of “Pet Vet Dream Team” will air on Saturday, September 18 at 6 pm.

The September 11 episode of “All In” will air Sunday, September 19 at 10:30 am.

The September 11 episode of “Wild About Animals” will air Saturday, September 18 at 12 pm.

The September 11 episode of “Great Dr. Scott” will air Saturday, September 18 at 12:30 pm.

Thank you for watching!