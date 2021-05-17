Program teaches families how to become financially stable

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A program started five years ago is seeing great results with families around the Ozarks.

“Rise” or “Reaching Independence Through Stability and Education” helps families overcome challenges and teaches them to become financially self sufficient.

The program is led by the “Drew Lewis Foundation” along with local universities.

The “Community Foundation of the Ozarks” (CFO) is one of the funders of the program.

“Helped them with budgeting, it has also helped them have a great sense of the expenses associated with their lives and also inspired them to further acquire certifications and education so they can earn more income,” said Bridget Dierks, with the CFO.

Dierks said “Rise” classes teach people key points to financial success such as budgeting education, parenting skills, childcare and goal setting for the future.

Jeffrey Ries, a participator of “Rise”, said these classes helped him achieve his goal of completing his Bachelor of Science Degree in psychology and go beyond just financial success.

“Develop a good positive self-esteem, and how to just really take what you have and make the most of it,” said Ries. “We have a good core group with our classes that we can interact with and share both ups and downs, and goods and bads, and help build each other up and be good accountable partners with each other.”

For families who participated, average monthly income increased by $568 and credit scores went up an average of 48 points.