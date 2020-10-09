Professor says ballot language for Clean Missouri may be confusing to voters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One professor is saying people need to be careful when voting for the Clean Missouri Initiative in 2020.

Approved by voters in 2018, Clean Missouri allowed the state to use an independent demographer instead of a governor-appointed bipartisan commission.

Park University political science professor Matt Harris says a ‘yes’ vote will reverse what Missourians passed two years ago and a ‘no vote will keep things the same. Harris believes the wording of the ballot may be tricky if you haven’t done your homework.

“I think the thing that voters need to know is if you liked the new system of drawing state legislative districts that was in Clean Missouri and passed, this amendment three will get rid of that,” said Harris.

The amendment will also change the amount of money lobbyists can give and aims to limit the senate campaign contributions.

