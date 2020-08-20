Professionals suggest teachers get support for the upcoming school year

Ark. — Professional councilors recommend teachers take care of themselves as they head into the new school year.

According to the CDC, suicides and drug overdoses have claimed more young lives during the pandemic than COVID-19.

Rogers Heritage High School teacher Stacy Richey offered some advice.

“Reach out to people for support, don’t try and do everything by yourself this year,” Richey said. “It’s going to be a challenge with added responsibilities this year.”

Counselors say therapists can be beneficial for both teachers and students to have that safe space to say the hard things.