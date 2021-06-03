Produce prices are impacting farmers and bakers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sellers at the Ozarks Farmers Market are saying prices at grocery stores and shortages are impacting their business.

E.J. McKenna, with McKenna Family Farms, wants to feed his customers and his family, but propane costs are currently a third higher than before.

“We kind of know what we need to make at the end of the season to support our family, so we just adjust accordingly,” said McKenna.

Tomatoes from McKenna’s stand are 25 cents higher, but Linda Neufeld, with Sister’s Fried Pies, said raising prices wasn’t her priority.

“We thought about increasing our prices and we still might do that, but it was really hard to do,” said Neufield. “So, we decided instead to rather just make our breads a little smaller”

Neufeld travels from Mountain Grove to participate in Ozarks Farmers Market and spending roughly $60 on gas every week. The money being spent on gas is the reason why she needs to make some extra money to support her family.

“We pay our children you know for helping us or whatever,” said Neufield. “So I would say, if anything, one reason we’d like to raise the prices would be to be able to pay them more.”

The Ozarks Farmers Market started on May 6 and will run until September.

The USDA explains how people could be paying more at the grocery store on its website.