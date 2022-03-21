TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Commissioners decided to appoint a county library board. Once board members are chosen, they will go before voters in Branson and Hollister to decide on a tax levy.

“Taney county is one of the last counties to have a publicly funded library system,” said Marcia Schemper-Carlock, the library director. “So, we are really out of synch with what is happening in the rest of the state.”

This will be the first step in becoming a fully-funded public library within the Branson and Hollister area. The tax levy would support the publically funded library. Funds currently come from donations.