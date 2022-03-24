SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County residents who have tried to pay property or other taxes in the month of March may have been told the county can’t take the payment at that time.

OzarksFirst talked to Allen Icet, the county’s Collector of Revenue to find out what’s happening.

What the problem is

Icet said there is an issue with the interface between the Assessor’s and Collector’s offices. The system should work like this: The Assessor’s office gets information about what property the person owns and what they owe in taxes, and that information is transmitted to the Collector’s office. There is a problem with that transmission of information.

Icet said this would cause his office to possibly charge the taxpayer an incorrect amount.

Icet said the company that handles the software the county uses made a change that created the problem. Greene County’s IT experts are working to modify the code to fix the problem.

Greene County’s IT crew is making progress, Icet said, and there are a few more steps to make sure information is transmitting accurately. He said the last thing the county wants is for someone to pay the wrong bill.

What taxpayers should know

Icet said he expects the problem to be fixed before the end of March.

This means, he said, the penalty and interest fees, if there are any, would be the same as if someone tried to pay earlier in the month. Icet explained further, if someone tried to pay on March 1 and does not get to pay until the 31, they would not be paying any extra fees.

Anyone who already has a late fee will still have to pay that fee, however.

Icet said he appreciates taxpayers’ patience as the county works to resolve this issue.

When things are fixed and the county is ready to accept payment again, Icet says his office will try to reach out to taxpayers who had tried to pay. If the county does not have your information or knows you tried to pay, you can check the Collector’s website for updates.