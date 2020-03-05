Priest gets probation for stalking St. Louis-area woman

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A priest who previously worked at a Catholic school in St. Louis County has been sentenced to two years of probation for stalking a woman and hiding in the bushes outside her home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Michael McCusker was sentenced Wednesday.

He was once a theology teacher at St. Louis Priory School in Creve Coeur.

McCusker pleaded guilty in January to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree stalking and resisting arrest.

Police in Richmond Heights were called to a home in February 2019 and found McCusker hiding in the bushes.

