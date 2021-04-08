Price of lumber through the roof since shortage due to COVID-19

BRANSON WEST, Mo. – Lumber prices continue to climb since a shortage originally caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The National Association of Home Builders calculates that current lumber prices are adding at least $24,000 to the price tag of a typical new single-family home.

“When we opened our store here about three years ago, we bought 25 truckloads of OSB (Oriented Strand Board),” said John Stauffer, the owner of Tanco Lumber. “We spent about 200,000 dollars on those and we priced the same 25 truckloads this year, 900,000 dollars.”

Oxford Economics reports that random length lumber prices have more than tripled since last April, but even with prices skyrocketing over the last year, Stauffer says business is booming in the Ozarks.

“We thought it was really going to slow us down, and we have been so busy it’s crazy. We can’t get enough material. We can’t get enough help.”