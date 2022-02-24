SPRINGFIELD– Russian troops attacked Ukraine on Thursday, February 24th, as President Vladimir Putin warns other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Peter Golonski is the lead pastor for Connect Church located in Springfield. Golonski is from Ukraine and says his heart hurts for his friends and family that are trapped in Ukraine.

He says Ukraine has made a choice to stand up to Russia and not be bullied by Putin. Though people have been encouraged to get out it is now too late.

“All major highways are blocked because people are trying to get out,” said Golonski. “All airlines have been suspended to and from Ukraine. The only way to get in or out is to escape to Poland.”

“Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in the WW2 years,” tweeted Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

President Zelenskiy is calling on Ukrainians to defend their country. He said weapons would be given to anyone prepared to fight.

Zelenskiy said the country has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. He says the nation’s security is the top priority.

“It’s so gutwrenching right now,” said Golonski. “It’s a sickening feeling that the places I’ve been to, the places I grew up in are being destroyed. There are 40 million people who are living in Ukraine.”

