Press conference: Greene County Jail inmate conditions addressed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Claims over dangerous inmate conditions at the Greene County Jail have not gone unnoticed by Sheriff Jim Arnott.

At a press conference hosted by Crystal Quade and community leaders, the concerns were addressed by the sheriff.

Arnott says out of 800 inmates in the jail, as of August 27, there were a total of 31 inmates and 17 staff who have COVID-19.

This report of numbers from Arnott is about half of the amount of COVID-19 cases reported on August 24.

“There is a shortage of masks. So it’s just like anywhere else, we’ve got to do what we can,” said Arnott. “We’re cleaning about every hour at least, not only are our inmates and staff cleaning, but we have hired a company that has been coming in and cleaning every night.”

Springfield’s NAACP chapter President Toni Robertson is calling for more transparency and communication when it comes to the inmate’s conditions.

“First and foremost, there hasn’t been any open communication with the Sheriff and the community,” said Robertson.

Arnott says information is readily available.

“We didn’t have a positive person or a symptomatic person until August,” said Arnott. “We’re probably about the most transparent of anyone. Everybody that’s in the jail is on our website so you can look if you want to find out how many people are in jail go to our website and count them.”

The sheriff also mentioned he has not been contacted by any of those involved in the press conference.

