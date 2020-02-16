Presidents’ Day is a federal and Missouri holiday

(MONET) — Monday is Washington’s Birthday, which is a federal, Missouri state and county holiday. It’s also known as Presidents’ Day. It’s celebrated and observed on the third Monday in February of each year.

Most federal, state and county offices are closed on Monday, with the exception of emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.

County courthouses will be closed across the state. Banks and financial institutions will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Washington’s Birthday is one of the 12 Missouri state holidays.

While Monday is a state holiday, the Missouri Legislature will be in session that afternoon in Jefferson City.

George Washington, one of the nation’s Founding Fathers, served as the first American President from 1789 to 1797.