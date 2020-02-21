President Trump names openly gay Evangel grad as intelligence chief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — President Donald Trump named an Evangel University graduate as the nation’s acting director of national intelligence this week.

Richard Grenell, Trump’s ambassador to Germany, will also oversee the country’s 17 spy agencies on an interim basis until the president nominates someone permanent for Senate consideration.

He is thought to be the first openly gay person to hold a cabinet position, according to the New York Times.

Grenell earned a bachelor’s degree at the local private Christian college before going on to Harvard for a master’s degree, according to the White House.

After completing his education, he was appointed spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations by President George W. Bush.

