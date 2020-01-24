President Trump loosens federal water regulations

Mo. — The Trump Administration is loosening federal water regulations for rivers, streams, and wetlands handing more control to state governments.

It’s a move being praised tonight by GOP lawmakers in Missouri.

President Trump’s decision changes how the EPA evaluates pollution in waterways.

The Obama-era rule would have given the environmental protection agency control over 99% of the water in Missouri.

Senator Roy Blunt called this an important victory for the state.

“I’ve heard from countless farmers, ranchers, small business owners,” Sen. Blunt said, “and elected officials who just simply said WOTUS would have not only driven up the costs but made it impossible for them to do their jobs.

Some conservative groups and environmentalists are opposed to the rule arguing the change could threaten the nation’s clean water supply.

