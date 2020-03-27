President pushes to get Americans back to work by Easter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. — Monday, March 30, marks the end of the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s 15-day social distancing guidelines.

The president, eager to restart the economy, has said he’s looking for ways to get people back to work.

The president sent a letter to all 50 governors saying the White House plans to categorize every county in America as either high, medium or low risk.

The data will dictate where people will be allowed to work again.

Doctor Anthony Fauci called President Trump’s timeline to get Americans back to work by Easter more of an “aspirational projection” to give people hope.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now