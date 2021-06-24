President of Negro League Baseball Museum to speak at Springfield event

This photo is courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, is coming to speak at the Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Timmons Hall on June 27, according to the Park Board

Kendrick will give a presentation on the Negro Leagues, including Springfield native Herman “Doc” Horn Jr., who played with the Kansas City Monarchs from 1949 – 1954.

“I couldn’t be more excited about bringing Bob Kendrick to Springfield,” said Christine Peoples, Timmons Hall Coordinator. “It is truly an honor. At Timmons Hall, we are intentional on raising the bar in education, history and cultural programming.”

Kendricks visit is part of the Timmons Hall Day celebration, which is on the second anniversary of the Timmons Hall opening in 2019.

You must register to attend the event which you can do here or call 417-864-1046. Admission to the event costs $2.50. His presentation will also be broadcast live on Timmon’s Hall Facebook page.