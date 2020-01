SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Leaders at Evangel University are looking for a new president.

Doctor Carol Taylor announced she’ll retire after seven years leading the university.

One big accomplishment of Taylor’s time at Evangel is consolidating the Assemblies of God’s three schools.

The chair of Evangel’s Board of Trustees says the school is conducting a nationwide search for Taylor’s replacement.

He hopes to have a new president in place for the fall semester in August.