President of CoxHealth in Branson involved in altercation after masking ordinance passes

BRANSON, Mo.- William Mahoney, the President of Cox Medical Center in Branson, was involved in an altercation after the Branson Board of Aldermen voted to extend the masking ordinance.

During the meeting Tuesday night, residents spoke negatively about Mahoney.

“The mayor has stated that he takes his direction from Mr. William Mahoney, President and CEO of Cox. However, according to the Missouri Division of Professional Registration and from his own words, he does not hold any type of medical license. He is not qualified to prescribe a medical device,” said Bo Dejager.

“Who do you trust? Mr. Mahoney, who has no medical license, or the scientist of the CDC? Should we not then question the motives of the president of the business that stands to gain the most by encouraging the passing of this mandate?” said Marcy Kerr.

Mahoney posted on Facebook saying after the meeting, a man confronted him in front of his car, asking Mahoney how he felt about the statements made in the meeting about him.

“Branson policemen told him to back off and let me out. He then lied and said I was harassing him,” Mahoney said in the post.

Branson Police sent Ozarks First this quote about the incident,

“Yes, a Branson Police Officer escorted Mr. Mahoney out of City Hall after the Board meeting. There was a group of citizens who were standing around the front doors. There was a brief verbal exchange between one of the men who was in Mr. Mahoney’s path, but nobody was detained or arrested.”

Ozarks First reached out to Cox for an interview with Mahoney, but the hospital believed the Facebook post tells the whole story.