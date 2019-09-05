Preparing for the 2020 flu season

Live Now
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This year’s flu season may start earlier than usual.

The flu shot is supposed to protect against the three or four strands that researches believe to be the most common.

2020 vaccines are recommended to have the following:

A/Brisbane/02/2018 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)
A/Kansas/14/2017 (H3N2)-like virus (updated)
B/Colorado/06/2017-like (Victoria lineage) virus

The CDC recommends everyone over 6 months old get an influenza vaccination.

It is also recommended for children to get their flu shot before Halloween.

