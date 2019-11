SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Shannon Shaffer was back in court this afternoon where he waived his preliminary hearing.

His Arraignment is scheduled for November 15 at 8:30 a.m.

He will continue to be held without bond at Greene county jail.

Shaffer is charged with second-degree murder in a deadly crash on Campbell and Republic here in Springfield.

One man was killed in the crash.

