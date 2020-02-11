Preliminary hearing set for man who killed MacKenna Milhon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The man charged for the murder of MacKenna Milhon has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9, 2020.

Lonnie Leroy Williams stabbed Milhon several times during an altercation.





Williams’ girlfriend, Olivia Vega, was also charged for tampering with evidence after the murder.

Vega pleaded not guilty and received a bond reduction to $10,000 based on pre-trial motion.

According to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, the autopsy showed that Milhon was stabbed to death.

Deputies say Williams stabbed Milhon while the two were having a physical fight.

Investigators say Vega helped Williams burn bloody clothes and hide the knife used to kill Milhon.

Deputies say Williams picked Milhon up at the Kum n Go on Kansas Expressway and Norton Road on the night of December 19.

Initially, Williams told deputies he dropped Milhon off that night and didn’t see her again.

Deputies say a man told them he and Vega helped Williams get rid of the evidence involved in Milhon’s death.

Investigators interviewed Williams again, that’s when, according to the probable cause statement, Williams confessed to stabbing Milhon, after she hit him while he was driving north of Springfield.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Related stories:

Millennium baby: remembering MacKenna Milhon

Female found deceased and is being treated as a homicide

Endangered person, Mackenna Milhon